Toth Financial Advisory Corp Raises Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 48.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GD. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 213.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $9,124,447.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,801,348.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GD shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.99.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded down $1.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $183.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,251. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $160.21 and a 52-week high of $193.76. The company has a market cap of $53.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $180.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.73%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

