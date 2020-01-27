Toth Financial Advisory Corp Increases Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 435.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,709 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 5,455 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,557 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Cleararc Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 12,943 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $286.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.50.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total value of $300,182.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,531,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,577 shares of company stock valued at $6,810,430. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $8.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $284.05. The stock had a trading volume of 235,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,284,142. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $208.07 and a 12-month high of $302.54. The company has a market cap of $277.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

