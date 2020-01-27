Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $6.70 Million Position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 108,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF comprises 1.4% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $6,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $190,000.

Shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.57. 9,136 shares of the company traded hands. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 12 month low of $51.23 and a 12 month high of $58.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.84.

