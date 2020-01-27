Toth Financial Advisory Corp Decreases Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lowered its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $7,132,674.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,870,882.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $790,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. ValuEngine cut Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from to in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.61.

STZ traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $191.46. 23,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,444,729. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $187.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.06. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.52 and a 52-week high of $214.48.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.33%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

