Toth Financial Advisory Corp Acquires 995 Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 287.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 67,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 50,227 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 60,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 13,050 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 10.2% in the third quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 48,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 27,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the third quarter worth $1,620,000.

Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ stock traded down $4.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $93.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,158,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,850,332. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a one year low of $41.43 and a one year high of $103.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.0313 dividend. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

