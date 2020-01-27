Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Shares Sold by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,995 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Total by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,504,169 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,014,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351,860 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Total by 842.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,222,241 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $323,666,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561,821 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Total by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,966,008 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $165,475,000 after purchasing an additional 186,569 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Total by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,621,809 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $84,334,000 after purchasing an additional 144,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Total by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,029,904 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $53,555,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.29.

TOT stock opened at $52.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.22. Total SA has a one year low of $47.70 and a one year high of $58.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.57.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter. Total had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 9.96%. Research analysts forecast that Total SA will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.606 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Total’s payout ratio is currently 47.92%.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

