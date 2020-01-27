TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) Short Interest Up 34.2% in January

TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 939,300 shares, an increase of 34.2% from the December 31st total of 699,700 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 284,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

In other TopBuild news, CEO Gerald Volas sold 23,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.97, for a total value of $2,589,984.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,667,705.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven P. Raia sold 1,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.88, for a total transaction of $134,134.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,932.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,212 shares of company stock valued at $3,158,146. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,496,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $454,906,000 after acquiring an additional 28,445 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in TopBuild by 45.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 587,216 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,598,000 after purchasing an additional 182,591 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in TopBuild by 364.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,117,000 after purchasing an additional 171,813 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in TopBuild by 1.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 168,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TopBuild during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,667,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLD traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $114.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,166. TopBuild has a 1-year low of $47.70 and a 1-year high of $119.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.79.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. TopBuild had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $682.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. TopBuild’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TopBuild will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BLD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of TopBuild from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of TopBuild from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.80.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

