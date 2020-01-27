TMSR (TMSR) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of TMSR (NASDAQ: TMSR) in the last few weeks:

1/27/2020 – TMSR was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/21/2020 – TMSR was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/13/2020 – TMSR was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/7/2020 – TMSR was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/26/2019 – TMSR was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/11/2019 – TMSR was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

TMSR stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.63. 497,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07. TMSR Holding Company Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $9.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.75 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average is $1.10.

TMSR (NASDAQ:TMSR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TMSR had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $6.74 million for the quarter.

In other TMSR news, CEO Yimin Jin sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,267,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,414,022.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 29.66% of the company’s stock.

TMSR Holding Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the research, development, production, and sale of solid waste recycling systems for the mining and industrial sectors in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the iron ore trading, wine import and resale, and Agarwood wine trading businesses; and provision of ship exchange consulting services.

