TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Rosenbaum Jay D.

Rosenbaum Jay D. lowered its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,478 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises about 3.1% of Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in TJX Companies by 300.8% in the fourth quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 281,113 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $17,165,000 after purchasing an additional 210,980 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 47,615 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 19,556 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TJX traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.93. 3,791,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,349,079. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.58. TJX Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $48.19 and a 52-week high of $63.03. The company has a market cap of $73.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.68.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 57.63%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.60%.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $7,686,132.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,776,827.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $4,496,564.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 330,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,022,613.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Nomura started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.42.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

