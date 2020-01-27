Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Purchased by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 636.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 486 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 5.2% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Thor Industries in the third quarter valued at $795,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 20.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 107,092 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after acquiring an additional 18,242 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 11.3% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 15,137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 36.0% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on THO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine cut Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Northcoast Research upgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Thor Industries from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price objective on Thor Industries from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.40.

Shares of THO traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.59. 1,537,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,638. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.73. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.97. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.05 and a 1-year high of $83.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 2.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.89%.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

