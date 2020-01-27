Thomas Story & Son LLC Buys 100 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Thomas Story & Son LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,785 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up 1.2% of Thomas Story & Son LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 1,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 225 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX traded down $5.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $148.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241,405. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.42. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $137.78 and a twelve month high of $199.32. The company has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 707.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $17.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.75%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Cowen decreased their target price on FedEx from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on FedEx from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank set a $155.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.88.

In other news, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $151.75 per share, for a total transaction of $758,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,555,090.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

