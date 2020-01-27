Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Hills Bank & Trust Co.

Hills Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 1.1% of Hills Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Hills Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 4,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $1.91 on Monday, reaching $331.77. 391,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,488. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $327.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $299.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $133.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $235.90 and a 1-year high of $342.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMO. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.33.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.