The Voyager Token Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.13 Million (VGX)

The Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 26th. During the last week, The Voyager Token has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One The Voyager Token token can now be purchased for $0.0403 or 0.00000463 BTC on major exchanges including Kyber Network, Livecoin, Bithumb and Cobinhood. The Voyager Token has a total market cap of $3.94 million and $2.13 million worth of The Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get The Voyager Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $285.77 or 0.03295035 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011556 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00202335 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00030137 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00125925 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About The Voyager Token

The Voyager Token launched on June 28th, 2017. The Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,621,898 tokens. The Reddit community for The Voyager Token is /r/Invest_Voyager/ . The Voyager Token’s official website is www.investvoyager.com . The Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling The Voyager Token

The Voyager Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Livecoin, Binance, CoinExchange, Bithumb, Cobinhood, Radar Relay, HitBTC, Kyber Network and AirSwap. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Voyager Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Voyager Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Voyager Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Voyager Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Voyager Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.