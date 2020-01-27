TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Brokerages expect TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.45) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.62) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.30). The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.00) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($1.83). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($0.76). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 123,130.93% and a negative return on equity of 2,411.79%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on TG Therapeutics from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TG Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

TG Therapeutics stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,484,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500,578. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day moving average of $7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. TG Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.87 and a one year high of $14.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1,119.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 12,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 9,920 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,609 shares during the last quarter. 49.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

