Tfo Tdc LLC Takes Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Tfo Tdc LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Ecolab by 3,065.2% during the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 4,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA lifted its position in Ecolab by 9.1% during the third quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 2,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter valued at $174,000. Puzo Michael J lifted its position in Ecolab by 11.4% during the third quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 2,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter valued at $514,000. 74.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

ECL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.17.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $196.94 on Monday. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.91 and a twelve month high of $209.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.81%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.