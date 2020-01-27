Tfo Tdc LLC Makes New $39,000 Investment in Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES)

Tfo Tdc LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director James R. Crane purchased 71,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.19 per share, for a total transaction of $1,292,235.79. Following the purchase, the director now owns 169,068 shares in the company, valued at $3,075,346.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Barclays set a $26.00 target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Shares of WES stock opened at $18.70 on Monday. Western Midstream Partners LP has a 52-week low of $17.46 and a 52-week high of $35.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.10 and its 200-day moving average is $23.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.20). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $666.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners LP will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.622 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.30%. This is a positive change from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 98.80%.

Western Midstream Partners Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

