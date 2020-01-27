Tfo Tdc LLC Makes New $183,000 Investment in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Tfo Tdc LLC bought a new position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 562.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Progressive by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

PGR has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.71.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $1,627,981.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,308 shares in the company, valued at $27,090,412.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 7,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $583,851.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,521.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,817 shares of company stock valued at $3,493,237. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

PGR opened at $76.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.12. Progressive Corp has a twelve month low of $64.70 and a twelve month high of $84.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.64.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Progressive had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 26.09%. As a group, analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.