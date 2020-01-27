Tfo Tdc LLC Invests $152,000 in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)

Tfo Tdc LLC acquired a new position in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UGI. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of UGI by 3,301.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,061,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in UGI by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,223,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $973,323,000 after buying an additional 1,125,455 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of UGI by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,912,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,296 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 3,325.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 749,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,051,000 after acquiring an additional 727,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in UGI by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,347,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,756,000 after acquiring an additional 396,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

In related news, EVP Roger Perreault purchased 2,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.45 per share, with a total value of $100,054.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 25,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,668.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank S. Hermance purchased 93,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.48 per share, with a total value of $3,981,692.88. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 343,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,601,692.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UGI shares. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of UGI in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of UGI from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UGI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $43.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. UGI Corp has a 12 month low of $40.52 and a 12 month high of $57.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.35 and its 200 day moving average is $47.31.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UGI Corp will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 57.02%.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.