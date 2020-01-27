Tfo Tdc LLC Buys New Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Tfo Tdc LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,007 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 82.2% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 16.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $103.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $83.78 and a twelve month high of $110.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.74%.

Several brokerages have commented on APH. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Cross Research downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.23.

In other news, VP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.81, for a total value of $5,524,388.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,524,388. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $945,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,660 shares of company stock valued at $17,873,315 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

