Tfo Tdc LLC Buys New Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Tfo Tdc LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,253 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000. Visa accounts for 0.4% of Tfo Tdc LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 39,127 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,352,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 11,966 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.
Visa stock opened at $205.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $403.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $191.28 and its 200 day moving average is $181.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.30 and a 52-week high of $210.13.
Several research firms have recently commented on V. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $209.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.68.
In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $3,782,218.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,126 shares in the company, valued at $40,589,687.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $567,637.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,567,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,480 shares of company stock worth $10,606,182 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.
