Tfo Tdc LLC Buys New Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Tfo Tdc LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,253 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000. Visa accounts for 0.4% of Tfo Tdc LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 39,127 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,352,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 11,966 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $205.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $403.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $191.28 and its 200 day moving average is $181.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.30 and a 52-week high of $210.13.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on V. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $209.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.68.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $3,782,218.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,126 shares in the company, valued at $40,589,687.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $567,637.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,567,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,480 shares of company stock worth $10,606,182 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

