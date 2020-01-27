Tfo Tdc LLC Acquires Shares of 15,150 Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Tfo Tdc LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up about 0.8% of Tfo Tdc LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPLV. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 343.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,386,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,327,000 after purchasing an additional 706,129 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $60.20 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $48.13 and a 12-month high of $60.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.16.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.1148 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%.

