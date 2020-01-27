Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) Sets New 12-Month High at $7.49

Shares of Teranga Gold Corp (TSE:TGZ) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$7.49 and last traded at C$7.49, with a volume of 252120 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$7.29.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TGZ shares. Cormark upgraded shares of Teranga Gold from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Teranga Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Teranga Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58. The stock has a market cap of $790.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.26.

Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$94.35 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teranga Gold Corp will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. Its projects comprising Sabodala gold mine located in the Republic of Senegal and Wahgnion gold project located in Burkina Faso, as well as 100% owned Golden Hill project, which include 3 exploration permits covering an area of approximately 468 square kilometers located in southwestern Burkina Faso on the Houndé belt.

