Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) Short Interest Update

Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a drop of 26.5% from the December 31st total of 2,680,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 670,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $30,587.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,747 shares in the company, valued at $2,351,003.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer sold 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $188,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,651,059 shares of company stock worth $399,384,766 over the last 90 days. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 4.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TPX. Stifel Nicolaus set a $105.00 price target on Tempur Sealy International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.17.

TPX stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.08. The company had a trading volume of 5,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,709. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.64. Tempur Sealy International has a twelve month low of $50.34 and a twelve month high of $92.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.26.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $821.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.24 million. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 70.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

