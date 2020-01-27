Telemus Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Telemus Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,080,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,499,773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,824 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its position in Charles Schwab by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 27,092,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,133,280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193,052 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 16.4% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,822,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,073 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 25.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,204,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,787 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Trust Co. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 16.5% in the third quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 5,020,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,990,000 after purchasing an additional 711,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $47.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $62.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.39. Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $51.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.01.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 34.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Arun Sarin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total value of $736,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,193.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $122,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,103.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 349,364 shares of company stock valued at $17,174,848 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Compass Point upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.73.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.