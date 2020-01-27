Telemus Capital LLC Takes Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total transaction of $7,132,674.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,380 shares in the company, valued at $8,870,882.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $790,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STZ. ValuEngine downgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from to in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.61.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $191.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $187.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.06. The stock has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a PE ratio of 46.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.64. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $163.52 and a one year high of $214.48.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 32.33%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

