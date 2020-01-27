Telemus Capital LLC Sells 603 Shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

Telemus Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ASML during the third quarter worth $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cheuvreux lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.67.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $295.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.16. ASML Holding NV has a twelve month low of $171.24 and a twelve month high of $305.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.59 billion, a PE ratio of 40.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.58.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 23.36%. The company’s revenue was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding NV will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a $1.272 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 28.88%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.