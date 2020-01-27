Telcoin (TEL) Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Telcoin (CURRENCY:TEL) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 27th. In the last week, Telcoin has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Telcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, HitBTC and IDEX. Telcoin has a market capitalization of $9.85 million and approximately $62,192.00 worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Telcoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00035864 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $483.82 or 0.05462091 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00026889 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00128032 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00018529 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002680 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00033447 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Telcoin Profile

TEL is a token. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,245,808,799 tokens. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . Telcoin’s official website is www.telco.in . The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Telcoin is medium.com/@telcoin

Telcoin Token Trading

Telcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Telcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Telcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Telcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.