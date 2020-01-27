TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 382 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,367,000. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 80,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,474,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.8% during the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,316,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $163.52 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.55 and a 200 day moving average of $156.79. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $144.25 and a 52 week high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

