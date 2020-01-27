TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 763 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 95 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMO has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $271.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.33.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $331.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $327.07 and a 200 day moving average of $299.73. The company has a market cap of $133.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $235.90 and a 12-month high of $342.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

