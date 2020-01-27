TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $374,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of IWO stock opened at $215.17 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $182.37 and a 1 year high of $223.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $215.17 and its 200-day moving average is $202.78.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

