TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $305,000 Stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 71.6% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Gs Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 404.0% during the third quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on XEL shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Sunday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.09.

Shares of XEL opened at $67.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.69. Xcel Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $67.48.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%.

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

