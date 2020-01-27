TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $2.24 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 96.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 0.9% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 922,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,941,000 after acquiring an additional 38,659 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 583,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 265,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 235,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,939,000 after acquiring an additional 10,789 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 187,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,968,000 after acquiring an additional 23,807 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $202.85 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $199.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.91. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $164.60 and a one year high of $207.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.449 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

