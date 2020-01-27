TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,779,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,370,000 after acquiring an additional 336,565 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $71,310,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,806,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,794,000 after acquiring an additional 91,667 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,259,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,344,000 after acquiring an additional 499,872 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 235.5% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 907,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,074,000 after acquiring an additional 637,302 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFF opened at $38.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.35. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a one year low of $35.50 and a one year high of $38.10.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

