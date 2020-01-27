TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 245 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,705 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,667,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,401,090,000 after buying an additional 503,291 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Intuit by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,163,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,968,794,000 after buying an additional 121,569 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Intuit by 2.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,267,831 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $603,107,000 after buying an additional 49,351 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 23.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,406,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $374,166,000 after buying an additional 264,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 1.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,207,704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $321,177,000 after buying an additional 17,312 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTU. ValuEngine downgraded Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Intuit from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intuit from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.17.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $283.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.37. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.69 and a twelve month high of $295.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $74.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.38, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 22.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

In other news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 227,450 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.72, for a total value of $58,618,414.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 549,985 shares in the company, valued at $141,742,134.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 21,543 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total value of $5,574,897.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,606.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 527,369 shares of company stock worth $136,763,551. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

