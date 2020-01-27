Tatton Asset Management (LON:TAM) Shares Down 1.1%

Tatton Asset Management PLC (LON:TAM) shares were down 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 272.60 ($3.59) and last traded at GBX 276 ($3.63), approximately 61,484 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 94,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 279 ($3.67).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 264.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 222.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $154.31 million and a PE ratio of 31.36.

In other Tatton Asset Management news, insider Chris Poil acquired 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.89) per share, for a total transaction of £99,000 ($130,228.89).

Tatton Asset Management plc provides fund management, regulatory and compliance, business consulting, and mortgage services to the independent financial adviser market. It operates through three segments: Tatton, Paradigm Partners, and Paradigm Mortgage Services. The company is based in Wilmslow, the United Kingdom.

