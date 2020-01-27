TAP Consulting LLC Raises Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

TAP Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ECL. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Ecolab by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 66,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ecolab by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 152.5% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 4,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.17.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $196.75. 1,156,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,450. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $57.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $190.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.84. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.11 and a 52-week high of $209.87.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 20.08%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.81%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.