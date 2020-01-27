TAP Consulting LLC Has $364,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

TAP Consulting LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 550,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,241,000 after acquiring an additional 7,034 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1,606.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000.

Shares of IJT stock traded down $1.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $194.62. 66,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,001. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.26. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $169.83 and a twelve month high of $200.15.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

