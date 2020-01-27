TAP Consulting LLC Has $1.12 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

TAP Consulting LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,430,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269,878 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 502,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 468,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,537,000 after buying an additional 19,561 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 390,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,410,000 after buying an additional 11,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 155,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,492,000 after buying an additional 7,601 shares during the period.

EFG stock traded down $1.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $86.08. The company had a trading volume of 669,751 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.46. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

