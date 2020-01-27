TAP Consulting LLC Buys 6,970 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

TAP Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,970 shares during the period. Brown & Brown makes up 1.4% of TAP Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Brown & Brown by 95.4% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Jerome Scott Penny sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total value of $1,184,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BRO traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.66. 2,109,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,418,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.24. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.69. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $42.03.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $618.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.36 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 17.04%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 27.64%.

BRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine cut Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

