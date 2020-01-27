TAP Consulting LLC Acquires 270 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

TAP Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 19,937,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $814,838,000 after acquiring an additional 625,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 79.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,672,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509,197 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,013,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,145,000 after purchasing an additional 109,862 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,245,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,771,000 after purchasing an additional 55,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,098,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,777,000 after purchasing an additional 90,843 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.06. 125,328,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,121,898. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.51. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.72 and a 12 month high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

