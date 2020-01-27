TAP Consulting LLC Acquires 12,163 Shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF)

TAP Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,163 shares during the period. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF accounts for about 3.0% of TAP Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. TAP Consulting LLC owned 10.38% of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $5,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 124,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 17,108 shares during the period.

CSF traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.55. The company had a trading volume of 6,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,460. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.69. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $35.14 and a 52 week high of $41.32.

