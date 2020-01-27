Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc cut its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 48.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 53,331,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,478,841,000 after purchasing an additional 813,747 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 6.0% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 27,285,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,268,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,855 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 4.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,603,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,953,000 after purchasing an additional 195,821 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 4,456,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $207,131,000 after purchasing an additional 15,941 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 3.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,991,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,507,000 after purchasing an additional 127,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded down $2.47 on Monday, reaching $55.26. 9,660,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,912,915. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $36.29 and a fifty-two week high of $60.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.02 and its 200-day moving average is $49.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $317.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

