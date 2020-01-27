T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Acquired by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $5,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 72.1% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 28,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 12,114 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,109,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 26.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,714,000 after purchasing an additional 33,413 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 12.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 3,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total value of $429,135.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 400,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,077,882.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total value of $98,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,518.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,702 shares of company stock worth $2,061,719. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $114.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.83.

NASDAQ:TROW traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $129.18. The company had a trading volume of 29,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,411. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.77 and a 200 day moving average of $116.62. The company has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.05. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 1 year low of $86.61 and a 1 year high of $134.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 35.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.52%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

