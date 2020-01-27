Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Price Target Lowered to at SunTrust Banks

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks to in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SNV. ValuEngine raised Synovus Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $39.00 price target on Synovus Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Synovus Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.55.

Shares of NYSE SNV traded down $0.80 on Monday, hitting $35.84. The company had a trading volume of 64,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,277. Synovus Financial has a 12-month low of $31.80 and a 12-month high of $40.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.36.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Synovus Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 59.7% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

