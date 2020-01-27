Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Holdings Raised by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,423 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Synovus Financial worth $15,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the third quarter worth $30,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 59.7% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNV traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.00. 41,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,323,277. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.95 and its 200-day moving average is $36.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $31.80 and a 1-year high of $40.41.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SNV shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Raymond James cut Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Synovus Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Synovus Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.09.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

