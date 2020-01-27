SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Bought by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,799 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $22,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 500,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,460,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 22,290.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 276,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,054,000 after purchasing an additional 275,066 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 1,247.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 250,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,259,000 after purchasing an additional 231,904 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,708,000 after purchasing an additional 179,108 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 2,612.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 163,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,228,000 after purchasing an additional 157,772 shares during the period. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group stock traded down $9.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $243.38. The company had a trading volume of 623,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,692. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.21. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $183.04 and a 12-month high of $270.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $847.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.84 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 19.33%. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 19.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.12, for a total value of $590,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,180,000.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marc C. Cadieux sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $224,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at $2,947,162.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,541 shares of company stock worth $3,957,276 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SIVB has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.47.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

