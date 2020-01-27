Susquehanna Bancshares Raises Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $50.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target raised by Susquehanna Bancshares from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price suggests a potential downside of 0.70% from the stock’s current price.

AMD has been the topic of several other reports. Argus upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Cfra raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $39.00 to $51.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.54.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Shares of AMD opened at $50.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 3.11. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $19.05 and a 1 year high of $52.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 128,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total value of $4,199,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 475,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,556,675.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total value of $32,101.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,692.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 499,896 shares of company stock worth $19,582,593 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $2,995,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 130,440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,961,000 after buying an additional 8,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 226.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.