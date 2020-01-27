Susquehanna Bancshares Raises Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $50.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target raised by Susquehanna Bancshares from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price suggests a potential downside of 0.70% from the stock’s current price.
AMD has been the topic of several other reports. Argus upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Cfra raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $39.00 to $51.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.54.
Shares of AMD opened at $50.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 3.11. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $19.05 and a 1 year high of $52.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.54.
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 128,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total value of $4,199,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 475,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,556,675.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total value of $32,101.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,692.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 499,896 shares of company stock worth $19,582,593 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $2,995,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 130,440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,961,000 after buying an additional 8,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 226.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.
