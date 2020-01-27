Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS)’s stock price was down 7.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50, approximately 25,303 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,413,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SNSS shares. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $60.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.62.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. As a group, analysts expect that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNSS. A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 98,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 25,042 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 165,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 58,653 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $308,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 257.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 783,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 563,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,341,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 401,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNSS)

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted inhibitors for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. Its lead program is vecabrutinib, a non-covalent inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in B-cell malignancies.

