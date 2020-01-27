Sundial Growers’ (NASDAQ:SNDL) Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow

Sundial Growers’ (NASDAQ:SNDL) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, January 28th. Sundial Growers had issued 10,000,000 shares in its IPO on August 1st. The total size of the offering was $130,000,000 based on an initial share price of $13.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sundial Growers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of Sundial Growers stock opened at $2.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Sundial Growers has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $13.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.68.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.38 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNDL. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Sundial Growers during the 4th quarter worth about $811,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Sundial Growers during the 3rd quarter worth about $910,000. Auxier Asset Management bought a new position in Sundial Growers during the 3rd quarter worth about $710,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Sundial Growers during the 3rd quarter worth about $479,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC bought a new position in Sundial Growers during the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. Institutional investors own 12.46% of the company’s stock.

Sundial Growers Company Profile

Sundial Growers, Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis. It intends to target the premium segment of the adult-use cannabis market. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

