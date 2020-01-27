Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 79.4% from the December 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its position in Summit State Bank stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,852 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 1.04% of Summit State Bank worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SSBI opened at $12.80 on Monday. Summit State Bank has a 1-year low of $10.72 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.78 and a 200-day moving average of $12.28. The firm has a market cap of $77.64 million, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.27.

Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, and Keogh and individual retirement accounts.

